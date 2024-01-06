Hampton hosts Dell’Orso and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Hampton Pirates after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 24 points in Campbell’s 76-62 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pirates have gone 3-2 at home. Hampton has a 1-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Fighting Camels have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Campbell has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hampton averages 77.4 points, 12.6 more per game than the 64.8 Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Fighting Camels match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Maxwell averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Kyrese Mullen is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 9.2 points for the Fighting Camels. Dell’Orso is averaging 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

