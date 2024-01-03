Hampton faces Delaware on 4-game slide

Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-5) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton…

Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-5)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton comes into the matchup with Delaware as losers of four straight games.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 2-2 in home games. Delaware has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 0-1 in conference play. Hampton averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Delaware makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Hampton has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavan Reilly is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 11.3 points. Jyare Davis is averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Tristan Maxwell is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Pirates. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

