Hamilton leads High Point against Radford after 23-point outing

High Point Panthers (11-4) at Radford Highlanders (10-5) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays the…

High Point Panthers (11-4) at Radford Highlanders (10-5)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays the Radford Highlanders after Kimani Hamilton scored 23 points in High Point’s 90-85 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Highlanders are 5-0 on their home court. Radford averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-3 on the road. High Point is third in the Big South scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Duke Miles averaging 8.0.

Radford’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game High Point allows. High Point has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Chandler Turner is averaging 12.0 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Radford.

Miles is averaging 18.3 points and four assists for the Panthers. Hamilton is averaging 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.