Hall, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to visit Ford, Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-6, 3-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-10, 0-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on SFA in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Thunderbirds are 4-2 on their home court. Southern Utah is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The ‘Jacks are 3-2 against WAC opponents. SFA has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Utah makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). SFA averages 78.9 points per game, 0.2 more than the 78.7 Southern Utah allows.

The Thunderbirds and ‘Jacks square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Housley is averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Frank Staine is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

