Hall scores 22 as George Mason knocks off Saint Louis 79-67

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 4:58 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 22 points and George Mason beat Saint Louis 79-67 on Saturday.

Hall added eight rebounds for the Patriots (13-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ronald Polite scored 19 points and Amari Kelly added 13. The Patriots picked up their sixth straight victory.

Gibson Jimerson led the way for the Billikens (7-8, 0-2) with 20 points. Bradley Ezewiro added 16 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

