Hall leads Michigan State against Northwestern after 24-point showing

Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Malik Hall scored 24 points in Michigan State’s 92-61 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Northwestern scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten with 18.8 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 4.9.

Northwestern’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Spartans face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 12.7 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Tyson Walker is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 20.2 points and two steals. Hoggard is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

