Hall leads Clemson against Florida State

Clemson Tigers (12-5, 2-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (11-6, 5-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (12-5, 2-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (11-6, 5-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays the Florida State Seminoles after PJ Hall scored 31 points in Clemson’s 93-90 overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Seminoles are 7-3 on their home court. Florida State ranks seventh in the ACC with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Corhen averaging 6.2.

The Tigers are 2-4 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Florida State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Florida State gives up.

The Seminoles and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Jamir Watkins is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Joseph Girard III is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.2 points and 3.4 assists. Hall is averaging 19.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

