Hall leads Clemson against Florida State after 31-point showing

Clemson Tigers (12-5, 2-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (11-6, 5-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (12-5, 2-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (11-6, 5-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Florida State Seminoles after PJ Hall scored 31 points in Clemson’s 93-90 overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Seminoles have gone 7-3 at home. Florida State is ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Jamir Watkins paces the Seminoles with 5.9 boards.

The Tigers are 2-4 in conference matchups. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 3.5.

Florida State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Clemson allows to opponents. Clemson scores 7.7 more points per game (80.9) than Florida State gives up to opponents (73.2).

The Seminoles and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 11.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Hall is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.