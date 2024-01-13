Hall, George Mason Patriots to visit Quinn, Richmond Spiders

George Mason Patriots (13-3, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-5, 2-0 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

George Mason Patriots (13-3, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-5, 2-0 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -3; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Neal Quinn and the Richmond Spiders host Keyshawn Hall and the George Mason Patriots in A-10 action.

The Spiders have gone 8-0 at home. Richmond is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots have gone 2-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Richmond’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game George Mason allows. George Mason averages 9.8 more points per game (74.1) than Richmond allows (64.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 17.7 points. Quinn is shooting 55.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Darius Maddox is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 12.9 points. Hall is averaging 16.7 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

