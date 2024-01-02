Hall, George Mason Patriots to visit Brantley, La Salle Explorers

George Mason Patriots (11-2) at La Salle Explorers (9-4) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays George…

George Mason Patriots (11-2) at La Salle Explorers (9-4)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays George Mason in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Explorers are 7-1 in home games. La Salle scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Patriots are 2-1 in road games. George Mason averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

La Salle makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). George Mason has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Patriots face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Keyshawn Hall is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

