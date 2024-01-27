Haggerty scores 21 to help Tulsa hold off Rice 85-83

HOUSTON (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half to help Tulsa fend off…

HOUSTON (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half to help Tulsa fend off Rice 85-83 on Saturday night.

Haggerty added five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (11-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Cobe Williams added 19 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Jared Garcia was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Mekhi Mason led the Owls (7-13, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven assists and three steals. Travis Evee added 15 points for Rice. Max Fiedler also had 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

