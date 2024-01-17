Haggerty leads Tulsa against UTSA after 25-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-7, 0-4 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-7, 0-4 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -6.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on the UTSA Roadrunners after PJ Haggerty scored 25 points in Tulsa’s 94-87 overtime loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane are 9-2 in home games. Tulsa is fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 1-3 against AAC opponents. UTSA ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Tulsa is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Tulsa gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 18.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Hurricane.

Christian Tucker is averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

