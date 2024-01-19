Haggerty leads Tulsa against SMU after 25-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-7, 1-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (12-5, 3-1 AAC) Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-7, 1-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (12-5, 3-1 AAC)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the SMU Mustangs after PJ Haggerty scored 25 points in Tulsa’s 107-78 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Mustangs are 8-2 in home games. SMU ranks seventh in college basketball allowing 61.9 points per game while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-4 in AAC play. Tulsa averages 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

SMU scores 74.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 69.9 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Golden Hurricane meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samuell Williamson is averaging 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Cobe Williams is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals. Haggerty is averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.