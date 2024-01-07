Haggerty leads Tulsa against East Carolina after 27-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the East Carolina Pirates after PJ Haggerty scored 27 points in Tulsa’s 78-75 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Pirates have gone 7-4 at home. East Carolina ranks second in the AAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ezra Ausar averaging 2.4.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 against AAC opponents. Tulsa has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Carolina makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Tulsa has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Golden Hurricane match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Haggerty is averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.