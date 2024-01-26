Haggerty and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane take on conference foe Rice

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-8, 1-5 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-12, 1-5 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-8, 1-5 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-12, 1-5 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays Rice in AAC action Saturday.

The Owls are 5-5 on their home court. Rice ranks eighth in the AAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 4.2.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-5 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is the best team in the AAC scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

Rice’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rice.

Cobe Williams is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals. PJ Haggerty is shooting 53.0% and averaging 21.8 points over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

