Hadaway leads Ohio against Akron after 20-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (14-4, 6-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Akron Zips after Aidan Hadaway scored 20 points in Ohio’s 85-67 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Zips are 8-0 on their home court. Akron averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 3-3 in MAC play. Ohio has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Akron makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Ohio scores 13.1 more points per game (79.0) than Akron allows (65.9).

The Zips and Bobcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammy Hunter averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Enrique Freeman is averaging 18.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Akron.

Elmore James is averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

