Griffin leads Wyoming against San Jose State after 25-point outing

San Jose State Spartans (7-6) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-6)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Sam Griffin scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 94-68 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Cowboys are 4-1 in home games. Wyoming averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spartans are 0-4 in road games. San Jose State is ninth in the MWC giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Wyoming makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). San Jose State has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowboys and Spartans meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caden Powell is averaging 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Griffin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.4 points and 5.7 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 16 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

