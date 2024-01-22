Griffin leads Wyoming against San Diego State after 26-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (10-8, 3-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-4, 4-2 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (10-8, 3-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-4, 4-2 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the San Diego State Aztecs after Sam Griffin scored 26 points in Wyoming’s 98-93 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Aztecs are 9-0 on their home court. San Diego State ranks ninth in the MWC with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Jaedon LeDee averaging 10.3.

The Cowboys are 3-2 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Diego State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Waters is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 11.9 points. LeDee is shooting 56.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

Griffin is averaging 18.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.