Griffin leads Wyoming against No. 24 Colorado State after 22-point showing

Colorado State Rams (15-4, 3-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (10-9, 3-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the No. 24 Colorado State Rams after Sam Griffin scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 81-65 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cowboys are 7-1 in home games. Wyoming is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Rams have gone 3-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Wyoming is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State has shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowboys and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Griffin is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 16.7 points and 7.4 assists for the Rams. Nique Clifford is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

