Griffin leads Wyoming against New Mexico after 23-point performance

Wyoming Cowboys (8-6, 1-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (12-2, 0-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (8-6, 1-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (12-2, 0-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the New Mexico Lobos after Sam Griffin scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 75-73 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos are 7-0 in home games. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 40.6 rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 7.9.

The Cowboys are 1-0 in conference play. Wyoming has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Mexico’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 7.1 more points per game (74.9) than New Mexico gives up (67.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Griffin is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 18.6 points and 3.6 assists. Akuel Kot is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.