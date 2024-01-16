Griffen, Estrada pace Alabama past Missouri and Nate Oates gets career win 200

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Rylan Griffen scored a career-high 21 points, shooting 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and Aaron…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Rylan Griffen scored a career-high 21 points, shooting 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and Aaron Estrada also scored 21 as Alabama pulled away late for a 93-75 win over Missouri on Tuesday night.

It marked the 200th career win for Alabama head coach Nate Oates, who earlier separated one of his players and a Missouri player during a small scrum in front of the Crimson Tide bench in the second half.

Griffen entered averaging 9.8 points per game and shooting 34% (21 for 61) from distance. Grant Nelson scored 13 points, reserve Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 11 and Nick Pringle 10 for the Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 SEC).

Alabama shot 30 for 57 (52.6%) including 13 for 27 (48.1%) from 3; 7 for 12 from deep in the second half. The Crimson Tide also made 20 of 21 foul shots (95.2%).

Tamar Bates scored 19 points for Missouri (8-9, 0-4). Nick Honor added 18, Noah Carter had 13 and reserve Jesus Carralero-Martin 10 for the Tigers.

Missouri kept it close through most of the second half and closed to within a single possession on a half-dozen occasions but could never take the lead. Missouri’s last lead occurred at 8-5, 2:40 into the game.

Alabama led 36-34 at halftime.

Griffen sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around one from Latrell Wrightsell Jr. in an almost 1:30 span and Alabama turned a 59-55 lead into a 68-58 advantage with 6:23 remaining and led by double digits for the remainder. Griffen’s 3s followed a stretch where, up to that point, he’d missed 13 of his last 17 attempts from beyond the arc.

Missouri hosts Florida on Saturday. Alabama travels to face No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.