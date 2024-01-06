Griffin and Wyoming host New Mexico

Wyoming Cowboys (8-6, 1-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (12-2, 0-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wyoming Cowboys (8-6, 1-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (12-2, 0-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -17.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the New Mexico Lobos after Sam Griffin scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 75-73 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos have gone 7-0 at home. New Mexico scores 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

New Mexico scores 83.4 points, 10.4 more per game than the 73.0 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game New Mexico allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 12.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

Griffin is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

