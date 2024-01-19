Griffin and the Wyoming Cowboys host conference foe Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-3, 2-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-8, 2-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-3, 2-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-8, 2-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Nevada in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Cowboys have gone 6-1 in home games. Wyoming is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Wolf Pack are 2-2 against MWC opponents. Nevada is the top team in the MWC allowing only 63.7 points per game while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Wyoming makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Nevada averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wyoming gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 17.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Jarod Lucas is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.