Gregory leads Saint Francis (PA) against LIU after 25-point game

Long Island Sharks (3-12, 2-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-12, 0-4 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Long Island Sharks (3-12, 2-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-12, 0-4 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts the Long Island Sharks after Cam Gregory scored 25 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 81-71 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Red Flash have gone 3-5 at home. Saint Francis (PA) has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The Sharks are 2-1 in NEC play. LIU ranks third in the NEC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 5.5.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 65.6 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 79.6 LIU gives up. LIU averages 63.4 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 72.6 Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The Red Flash and Sharks square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Red Flash. Carlos Lopez Jr. is averaging 11.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Tai Strickland is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Sharks. Eric Acker is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

