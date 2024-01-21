Greene and Houston Christian host New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (7-11, 2-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-12, 2-3 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (7-11, 2-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-12, 2-3 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on the New Orleans Privateers after Marcus Greene scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 78-77 victory against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 3-3 in home games. Houston Christian is eighth in college basketball with 41.8 points in the paint led by Jay Alvarez averaging 9.3.

The Privateers are 2-3 against conference opponents. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Southland giving up 78.0 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

Houston Christian’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Huskies and Privateers square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez is averaging 16.8 points for the Huskies. Greene is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Jordan Johnson is scoring 21.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 60.9% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

