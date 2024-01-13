Green scores 23 as Xavier knocks off Providence 85-65

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Trey Green helped lead Xavier past Providence on Saturday with 23 points off of the bench…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Trey Green helped lead Xavier past Providence on Saturday with 23 points off of the bench in an 85-65 win.

Green also contributed six rebounds for the Musketeers (8-8, 2-3 Big East Conference). Desmond Claude added 21 points while shooting 9 for 16, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and grabbed five rebounds. Gytis Nemeiksa had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Friars (11-6, 2-4) were led by Josh Oduro, who posted 20 points and three blocks. Devin Carter added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Providence. In addition, Jayden Pierre finished with 10 points and four assists.

Xavier took the lead with 1:28 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 41-40 at halftime, with Claude racking up 19 points. Green scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Xavier went on to secure a victory, outscoring Providence by 19 points in the second half.

