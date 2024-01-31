Green scores 20 in Rhode Island’s 71-69 win over La Salle

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — David Green scored 20 points as Rhode Island beat La Salle 71-69 on Wednesday night. Green…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — David Green scored 20 points as Rhode Island beat La Salle 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Green also had five rebounds for the Rams (10-11, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luis Kortright scored 11 points while going 4 of 6 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Jeremy Foumena finished 3 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

Khalil Brantley finished with 19 points, five assists and three steals for the Explorers (11-10, 2-6). Jhamir Brickus added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for La Salle. In addition, Daeshon Shepherd finished with 14 points.

Rhode Island went into the half leading 36-29. Foumena put up eight points in the half. Rhode Island took the lead for good with 12:12 left in the second half on a layup from Kortright to make it 47-45.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

