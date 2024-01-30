Green leads Rhode Island against La Salle after 29-point game

La Salle Explorers (11-9, 2-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-11, 3-4 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

La Salle Explorers (11-9, 2-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-11, 3-4 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the La Salle Explorers after David Green scored 29 points in Rhode Island’s 92-84 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams have gone 8-3 in home games. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 scoring 73.5 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Explorers are 2-5 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is sixth in the A-10 scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 74.1 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 76.1 Rhode Island gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Kortright is averaging 10.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Khalil Brantley is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

