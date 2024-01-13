Green Bay takes on Cleveland State following Douglas’ 26-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (11-7, 4-3 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1…

Cleveland State Vikings (11-7, 4-3 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces the Cleveland State Vikings after David Douglas Jr. scored 26 points in Green Bay’s 68-58 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Phoenix are 6-1 on their home court. Green Bay ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Jones averaging 4.6.

The Vikings are 4-3 against conference opponents. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon League allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Green Bay scores 66.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.6 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Vikings match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Phoenix. Douglas is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

