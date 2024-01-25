Green Bay puts home win streak on the line against Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (12-9, 7-3 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (12-9, 7-3 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Phoenix play Oakland.

The Phoenix are 7-1 on their home court. Green Bay is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 7-2 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Green Bay is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Green Bay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 19.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Phoenix.

Trey Townsend is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

