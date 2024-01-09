Green Bay plays IUPUI for conference matchup

Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Reynolds and the Green Bay Phoenix visit Jlynn Counter and the IUPUI Jaguars in Horizon League play.

The Jaguars are 4-3 on their home court. IUPUI gives up 77.5 points and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Phoenix are 4-2 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 12.2 assists per game led by Reynolds averaging 4.2.

IUPUI scores 66.5 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 66.2 Green Bay allows. Green Bay’s 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than IUPUI has given up to its opponents (49.7%).

The Jaguars and Phoenix face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Brady II averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Counter is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Reynolds is averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Phoenix. Elijah Jones is averaging 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

