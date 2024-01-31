Green Bay faces IUPUI after Reynolds’ 34-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (6-17, 2-10 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (14-9, 9-3 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 12 p.m.…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-17, 2-10 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (14-9, 9-3 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Noah Reynolds scored 34 points in Green Bay’s 78-64 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Phoenix have gone 9-1 in home games. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 68.2 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Jaguars are 2-10 in conference matchups. IUPUI gives up 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.5 points per game.

Green Bay is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 49.9% IUPUI allows to opponents. IUPUI averages 66.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 66.6 Green Bay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is averaging 19.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Phoenix. Foster Wonders is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Jlynn Counter is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

