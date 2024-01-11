Grant-Foster’s 24 help Grand Canyon down Abilene Christian 74-64

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 24 points and Grand Canyon beat Abilene Christian 74-64 on Thursday night for its…

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 24 points and Grand Canyon beat Abilene Christian 74-64 on Thursday night for its 12th straight victory.

Grant-Foster also contributed three blocks for the Antelopes (15-1, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan scored 13 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Rayshon Harrison was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the Wildcats (6-9, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Leonardo Bettiol added 15 points for Abilene Christian. Airion Simmons also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

