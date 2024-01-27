Grant-Foster’s 18 lead Grand Canyon past UT Arlington 67-61

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster’s 18 points helped Grand Canyon defeat UT Arlington 67-61 on Saturday night. Grant-Foster added…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster’s 18 points helped Grand Canyon defeat UT Arlington 67-61 on Saturday night.

Grant-Foster added seven rebounds for the Antelopes (19-2, 9-1 Western Athletic Conference). Rayshon Harrison scored 16 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the line, and added four steals. Gabe McGlothan had 14 points and shot 2 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

The Mavericks (9-11, 4-5) were led in scoring by DaJuan Gordon, who finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. UT Arlington also got 13 points and two steals from Makaih Williams. Shemar Wilson also had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

Both teams next play Thursday. Grand Canyon hosts Seattle U and UT Arlington plays Southern Utah on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

