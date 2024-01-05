Grant-Foster leads Grand Canyon against Utah Tech after 27-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 27 points in Grand Canyon’s 96-75 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 2-2 in home games. Utah Tech is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Antelopes are 3-0 in WAC play. Grand Canyon is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Utah Tech is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

The Trailblazers and Antelopes square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aric Demings is averaging 10 points and 3.1 assists for the Trailblazers. Tanner Christensen is averaging 12.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Grant-Foster is scoring 20.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 84.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

