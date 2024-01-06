Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon host Utah Tech

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -11.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 27 points in Grand Canyon’s 96-75 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 2-2 in home games. Utah Tech ranks seventh in the WAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 4.9.

The Antelopes are 3-0 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks third in the WAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 7.7 more points per game (83.6) than Utah Tech gives up to opponents (75.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christensen is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Gabe McGlothan is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds. Grant-Foster is shooting 45.9% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 84.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

