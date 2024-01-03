Grand Canyon visits Housley and Southern Utah

Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Braden Housley scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 95-78 victory over the Antelope Valley Pioneers.

The Thunderbirds are 4-1 in home games. Southern Utah ranks sixth in the WAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 3.0.

The Antelopes are 2-0 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon averages 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Southern Utah makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Grand Canyon scores 5.3 more points per game (82.6) than Southern Utah allows to opponents (77.3).

The Thunderbirds and Antelopes match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Housley is averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Gabe McGlothan is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 12.8 points and 8.1 rebounds. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

