Grand Canyon takes on Abilene Christian following McGlothan’s 23-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-1, 4-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Gabe McGlothan scored 23 points in Grand Canyon’s 75-65 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Antelopes have gone 7-0 at home. Grand Canyon averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in conference games. Abilene Christian is ninth in the WAC allowing 76.9 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

Grand Canyon makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). Abilene Christian has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The Antelopes and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 47.0% and averaging 20.7 points for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Hunter Jack Madden is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.4 points. Ali Abdou Dibba is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

