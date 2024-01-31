Grand Canyon takes home win streak into matchup with Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (12-8, 5-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-2, 9-1 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (12-8, 5-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-2, 9-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Antelopes face Seattle U.

The Antelopes have gone 10-0 at home. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 2.4.

The Redhawks have gone 5-4 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Grand Canyon scores 79.5 points, 12.3 more per game than the 67.2 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 7.8 more points per game (74.5) than Grand Canyon allows to opponents (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Brandton Chatfield is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

