Grand Canyon hosts Dibba and Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-1, 4-0 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-1, 4-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -15; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 91-89 overtime victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Antelopes are 7-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 5.2.

The Wildcats are 1-2 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Grand Canyon gives up.

The Antelopes and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Dibba is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.