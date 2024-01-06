Grand Canyon defeats Utah Tech 75-65

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Gabe McGlothan had 23 points in Grand Canyon’s 75-65 win over Utah Tech on Saturday…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Gabe McGlothan had 23 points in Grand Canyon’s 75-65 win over Utah Tech on Saturday night.

McGlothan shot 9 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Antelopes (14-1, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference). Tyon Grant-Foster scored 20 points while going 8 of 18 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the foul line, and added eight rebounds and three steals. Rayshon Harrison had 16 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line. The Antelopes picked up their 11th straight victory.

The Trailblazers (6-9, 2-2) were led by Noa Gonsalves, who posted 19 points. Beon Riley added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Utah Tech. Jaylen Searles also had nine points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

