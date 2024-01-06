Grambling wins 69-63 over Prairie View A&M

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jalen Johnson’s 20 points helped Grambling defeat Prairie View A&M 69-63 on Saturday night. Johnson had…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jalen Johnson’s 20 points helped Grambling defeat Prairie View A&M 69-63 on Saturday night.

Johnson had eight rebounds for the Tigers (4-10, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jourdan Smith scored 13 points while going 4 of 14 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Mikale Stevenson was 4 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.

Charles Smith IV finished with 24 points for the Panthers (5-9, 0-1). Javontae Hopkins added 15 points, four assists and four steals for Prairie View A&M. Charles Lane Jr. also had six points.

Both teams play again on Monday. Grambling hosts Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M travels to play Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.