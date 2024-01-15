Grambling visits Florida A&M following Dozier’s 25-point outing

Grambling Tigers (5-11, 2-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (5-11, 2-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on the Florida A&M Rattlers after Kintavious Dozier scored 25 points in Grambling’s 79-69 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers are 1-3 in home games. Florida A&M averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Grambling has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida A&M averages 66.7 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 74.6 Grambling gives up. Grambling’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

The Rattlers and Tigers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Lamar averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Shannon Grant is shooting 63.1% and averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

Dozier averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Johnson is shooting 46.1% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

