Grambling visits Bethune-Cookman after Dyson’s 30-point game

Grambling Tigers (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-8, 1-0 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays the Grambling Tigers after Dhashon Dyson scored 30 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 98-86 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-1 in SWAC play. Grambling is ninth in the SWAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aku averaging 2.1.

Bethune-Cookman scores 74.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The Wildcats and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Wildcats. Dyson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Kintavious Dozier is shooting 46.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers. Jalen Johnson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

