Grambling hosts Texas Southern following Johnson’s 20-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Jalen Johnson scored 20 points in Grambling’s 69-63 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Grambling has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 0-1 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is fourth in the SWAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahmar Young Jr. averaging 1.9.

Grambling scores 65.5 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 76.7 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 64.4 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 76.4 Grambling allows to opponents.

The Grambling Tigers and Texas Southern Tigers match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Grambling Tigers. Johnson is averaging 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games for Grambling.

Young is averaging 5.1 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.