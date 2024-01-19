Grambling hosts Southern after Joseph’s 31-point game

Southern Jaguars (9-8, 3-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-11, 3-1 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Jaguars (9-8, 3-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-11, 3-1 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits the Grambling Tigers after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 31 points in Southern’s 83-81 overtime loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 in home games. Grambling is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars are 3-1 in conference matchups. Southern is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Grambling is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 75.4 points per game, 2.2 more than the 73.2 Grambling gives up.

The Tigers and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 8.2 points for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jaguars. Joseph is averaging 18.7 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

