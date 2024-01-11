Gordon’s 22 lead UT Arlington over Utah Valley 83-69

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaJuan Gordon’s 22 points helped UT Arlington defeat Utah Valley 83-69 on Thursday night. Gordon also…

Gordon also had six rebounds and three steals for the Mavericks (7-9, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference). Makaih Williams added 13 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and also had eight assists. Akili Vining shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The win broke a five-game slide for the Mavericks.

The Wolverines (8-8, 3-2) were led by Drake Allen, who posted 16 points. Utah Valley also got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Trevin Dorius. In addition, Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 11 points.

