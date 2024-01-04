Gordon scores 19, Little Rock knocks off SIU-Edwardsville 88-80

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Deantoni Gordon had 19 points in Little Rock’s 88-80 victory against SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Deantoni Gordon had 19 points in Little Rock’s 88-80 victory against SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.

Gordon added five rebounds for the Trojans (8-8, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Khalen Robinson added 18 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and recorded a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Jamir Chaplin was 7 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

Ray’Sean Taylor led the Cougars (8-8, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Shamar Wright added 17 points for SIU-Edwardsville. In addition, Desmond Polk finished with 15 points.

Little Rock’s next game is Saturday against Eastern Illinois at home. SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Indiana on Thursday.

