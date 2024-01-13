Gordon leads Iona against Mount St. Mary’s after 24-point outing

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-9, 1-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-9, 1-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Greg Gordon scored 24 points in Iona’s 75-73 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Gaels are 3-3 on their home court. Iona is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers are 2-2 in conference play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Iona is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 73.2 points per game, 2.1 more than the 71.1 Iona allows to opponents.

The Gaels and Mountaineers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Gaels. Idan Tretout is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Dakota Leffew is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

