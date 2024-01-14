Gordon has 26, Iona downs Mount St. Mary’s 87-70

Greg Gordon had 26 points in Iona's 87-70 win over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Gordon had 26 points in Iona’s 87-70 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Gordon added six rebounds for the Gaels (7-9, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Wheza Panzo shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Idan Tretout shot 5 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Mountaineers (6-10, 2-3) were led in scoring by Dakota Leffew, who finished with 20 points and five assists. George Tinsley added 11 points for Mount St. Mary’s. Terrell Ard Jr. also had nine points.

Both teams next play Friday. Mount St. Mary’s plays Marist at home and Iona hosts Canisius

